Vanna White Hops on TMZ Celebrity Tour Bus, Mum on 'Wheel of Fortune' Future

Vanna White is awesome!!! She jumped on the TMZ Celebrity Tour Buss Saturday in the middle of her ice cream run, and who knew her son was so hot!

Vanna and 29-year-old Nikko had just hit up Jenni's Ice Cream shop in Bev Hills when our tour guide spotted her. Vanna jumped on the bus and had loads of fun with our guests.

TMZ broke the story, she's demanding at least half of what Pat Sajak makes if she'll continue her more than 40-year reign on the show. Pat makes around $15 million -- Vanna makes $3 mil and hasn't gotten a bump in 18 years. Remember, even "Wheel" refers to her and Pat as "the stars of the show," not distinguishing between the two.

If Vanna exits at the same time Pat hangs it up, it leaves the show without any familiar faces.

Everyone connected to the negotiations has gone radio silent, although a few weeks back a source with direct knowledge described the negotiations between Vanna and Sony as "very difficult."