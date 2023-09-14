Russ Says He's Gonna Fake His Streams After Claiming Billboard Shorted Him

Russ no longer thinks he can beat the music industry machine, so he's gonna join in their fake streaming game to his own benefit.

The proudly independent rapper has been ranting for weeks in regard to his recently released "Santiago" album ... where he claimed Billboard shorted him 10,000 in sales.

On Thursday, Russ came to the ultimate conclusion that he should just lie about his numbers statements from this point on, and seems to feel he's the crazy one for not lying in the first place!!!

The way Russ sees it, announcing whooping whoopers is a good way to get the public excited, as he thinks the average fan is nothing but an NPC in sheep's clothing anyway. 😬

"Santiago" debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 ... a step up from his rappity rap "Chomp" compilations that didn't chart at all ... but Russ has been on the music industry's ass for years now!!!

Last time he hopped on "TMZ Live," he criticized why anyone would still sign a deal with a major label ... but his current issues may have answered his own question.