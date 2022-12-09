Russ Says He Turned Down $50M Offer for His Song Catalog

Russ knows his worth as an artist ... and according to his calculations, record labels are gonna need more than 8-figures to lockdown his catalog!!!

On his new song "Too Much," Russ humbly brags about turning down a $50 million deal to buy out his discography ... further detailing his investment savvy later in the track.

A post on Russ' TikTok account also indicated selling his catalog would've been the equivalent of selling his soul ... and he apparently likes living, so the songs are staying with him for now.

He didn't reveal his failed bidders but his last major label venture was with Columbia Records before he ended things to start his own Diemon musical imprint earlier this year.

The last time we spoke to Russ ... he scolded ALL rappers for still signing to record labels, as he's adamant artists have all the tools at their disposal to DIY ... which is totally the "CHOMP" rapper's mantra these days.

He recently gave fans and artists a tutorial on recording songs -- from out of a suitcase while on the road!!!