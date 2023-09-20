Khloe Kardashian Shares Skin Cancer Journey ... Reveals Face Indentation

Khloe Kardashian is peeling back the curtain on her private life -- opening up on her skin cancer journey ... and showing the aftermath, battle scars, and all.

The youngest Kardashian sister posted several photos on social media Tuesday that documented the removal of some melanoma on her cheek -- which she says has now left an indentation ... something she bares proudly.

KK shouts out the doc who worked on this for her, writing ... "For those who do not know I had a skin cancer scare on my face. My angel @garthfischermd is who I trusted with removing the tumor. Dr Fischer is out of this world Fabulous!"

She goes on to say that the medical team not only completely removed the cancer, but made sure to leave as little scarring as possible -- which Khloe is clearly appreciative of.

What follows is an honest revelation of where Khloe was -- with a small "spec" of melanoma on her face -- and where she ended up afterward ... which included some gnarly stitches. She shows it all, saying she'd rather deal with a slight ding in the armor than freaking cancer.

Khloe says the depression that remains in that spot is a small price to pay for her health. She writes, "I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indentation than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."

There was more work done, apparently, even after her operation ... Khloe says she got her cheek filled with her doctor's approval, and she seems pretty happy with the results.

The reason Khloe is even posting this is to raise awareness. In her posts, she encourages folks to get themselves checked out early and often ... and not to be ashamed.