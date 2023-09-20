Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Missing F-35B Crash Witness Describes Sound of Fighter Jet Going Down

9/20/2023 7:36 AM PT
A South Carolina man will never forget the day a military fighter jet smashed down dangerously close to his home ... and you will never forget his description of the crash.

Randolph White -- who's now destined for Internet meme fame -- says he was in his bathroom in rural Williamsburg County Sunday afternoon, just having a shave, when he heard something "between a screech and a whistle."

And then, he recreated the sound for WBTW News13 by unleashing the most amazing banshee-like squeal!!! You really just gotta see and hear it to believe it.

Anyway, ol' RW says that sound was followed by a loud boom, and he thought ... "What in the world is that?" The answer is an unmanned F-35B stealth fighter jet that had completely disappeared from the military's radar when the pilot ejected Sunday during a training flight.

Randolph didn't see the jet, so he didn't immediately report it -- but changed his mind after thinking it might have been a meteorite or a plane flying too low.

Military police and recovery teams have roped off the massive debris field left by the $100 million weapon going down -- and thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt ... especially Randolph, who's a freakin' national treasure.

Screech on, Randy. Screech on.

