New Mexico St. QB Diego Pavia Allegedly Caught Peeing On Rival's Logo On Video
9/26/2023 11:22 AM PT
New Mexico State didn't only beat rival University of New Mexico earlier this month ... quarterback Diego Pavia also allegedly peed on UNM's logo -- an act that was seemingly captured on video!
New Mexico St. and UNM, in-state rivals, squared off on September 16 ... a game NMSU won 27-17. Pavia, their junior signal caller, went 9/14 for 203 passing yards and 2 touchdowns.
Nice game.
But, perhaps feeling he hadn't done enough, Pavia seems to have offered the grounds crew an assist by (allegedly) watering the indoor ... turf?
Per leaked video, a person wearing sweats (no uniform), appearing to be the quarterback, was seen urinating on the Lobo logo. It's unclear if this was before or after the game.
A spokesperson for UNM told the Albuquerque Journal they became aware of the video several days after the game, and notified NMSU of the situation.
If Pavia's in trouble -- and let's be honest, he likely is -- New Mexico State says they will not reveal any disciplinary information, citing "federal privacy laws."
Pavia, who became the full-time starter last season after sharing time as a freshman, has started all five of NMSU's games (they're 2-3), including the team's 20-17 loss to Hawaii on Saturday.
The QB is supposed to be under center for the Aggies game against FIU on Saturday ... though it remains to be seen whether Pavia is benched over the incident.