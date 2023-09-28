Shawn Porter Says Jermell Charlo Can Only Beat Canelo Alvarez By KO

Play video content TMZSports.com

If Jermell Charlo is gonna beat Canelo Alvarez this weekend, it'll be a big punch that turns the boxing superstar's lights out, according to former champion Shawn Porter ... who says that's JC's only path to victory.

"Let's be honest. If he beats Canelo, it's only by knockout. That's the only way [Jermell] gets the win. And it's a one-punch knockout," Porter told TMZ Sports in Vegas.

Shawn knows a thing or seventeen about putting dudes on their backs ... 17 of the 2x welterweight champ's 31 professional wins came by way of knockout.

Of course, Canelo vs. Charlo isn't just the biggest fight in the sport, it's historic. Never before have two reigning, undisputed champions (holding all 4 major belts) faced each other in the ring -- and it's all going down Saturday night on Showtime PPV (available for pre-order here!)

Taking a look at the odds, it's clear Vegas believes Alvarez has a sizeable edge ... he's about a 4 to 1 favorite.

But, it'd be flat-out silly to ever overlook someone as talented and dangerous as Mell ... after all, the guy has lost just once across 37 pro fights, and the L was highly suspect in the minds of many. Charlo went on to avenge the loss to Tony Harrison, knocking him out in their rematch.

Clearly, Shawn's gut tells him Charlo likely experiences his second defeat, but as he also pointed out, it only takes one punch when you have power like Jermell.

And, at +900 for "Charlo win by TKO/KO," that's a pretty sweet bet to hit!

"If we're betting on a win by Jermell Charlo, it's by knockout. And I've heard it's a lot of money. It's worth betting it because if it happens, it's the craziest thing," Porter said.