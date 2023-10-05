AT&T Creates Helmets For Deaf Football Players, Shows Plays On Visors

Play video content AT&T

This is amazing -- AT&T is partnering up with Gallaudet University to introduce a game changer for deaf football players ... by designing a 5G-connected helmet that shows play calls on the visor!!

The company broke the news on Thursday ... stating the football team at Gallaudet -- a private university in Washington, D.C. for deaf and hard-of-hearing students -- will wear the gear for the first time ever on Oct. 7.

The helmets will allow coaches to communicate with their team from the sideline by selecting a play from a tablet ... which will then show up on the players' visors.

The athletes were stoked after trying on the new equipment ... with one saying, "It felt like the world just instantly lifted off of my shoulders."

Gallaudet football head coach Chuck Goldstein is also excited for his team ... thanking AT&T for the incredible gift.

"We work out the same way as every other college football program, we practice the same way, we compete the same way," Goldstein said.

"The difference between coaching a hearing team compared to a deaf team is first the communication. The AT&T 5G-connected helmet will change football."

If that wasn't enough, AT&T is also donating a massive $500k to Gallaudet's football program.

"Our expertise in connectivity combined with Gallaudet's legacy of breaking down barriers has created a helmet that not only transforms the way deaf and hard of hearing athletes engage in sports but opened up endless possibilities for innovation," AT&T Senior VP Corey Anthony said.