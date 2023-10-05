Evan Neal Apologizes To NY Giants Fans After Ripping Them As 'Sheep'

A day after blasting NY Giants fans, Evan Neal is walking back the harsh comments ... admitting he was out of line when he attacked the loyal fanbase.

“I am wrong for lashing out at the fans who are just as passionate and frustrated as I am,” 23-year-old Neal wrote on X Wednesday night.

“I let my frustrations in my play + desire to win get the best of me. I had no right to make light of anyone's job and I deeply regret the things I said."

"We are working day in and day out to grow as a team and this was an unnecessary distraction. I apologize.”

Of course, Neal had a rough day at the office on Monday. His poor play was one of the reasons QB Daniel Jones was sacked one short of a dozen times against the Seahawks.

Evan Neal blocked Darren Waller and caused an INT 💀 pic.twitter.com/hz4tPwJCWw — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 3, 2023 @TheGhettoGronk

Throughout the game, fans booed the last-place team ... and Evan encouraged them to "boo louder."

Neal's tone clearly changed from earlier in the week when he made the inflammatory comments.

“Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building. So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway," Neal told NJ Advance Media.

Evan didn't stop there, saying, "I genuinely don’t care. Why should I? I’m in the National Football League. The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

The comments irked many Giants fans -- one of the most loyal fanbases in the league -- who have been living and dying with the organization for decades. Meanwhile, Neal arrived less than 2 years ago.

But, give Evan credit for apologizing. Whether fans accept it remains to be seen.