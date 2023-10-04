Evan Neal Rips Giants Fans, Calls Them 'Sheep,' 'Bandwagoners'

Evan Neal is one of the worst-ranked tackles in the National Football League (per PFF), but the former 7th overall pick apparently thought it was a good idea to blast the Giants faithful as clueless, fair-weather fans just days after the O-line gave up 11 sacks on MNF.

23-year-old Neal -- the G-Men's first-round pick in 2022 -- was asked on Wednesday by reporter Darryl Slater about Giants fans who booed the team following Monday's loss ... a 24-3 defeat to the Seahawks, dropping the NYG to 1-3, and firmly in the NFC East basement.

“They were booing us, so I said, ‘Boo louder,’” Neal told Slater from the Giants locker room earlier today.

Slater followed up, asking the 6'7" tackle why he said that, to which Evan answered ... “because that just further shows that people are fair-weather.”

Evan Neal blocked Darren Waller and caused an INT 💀 pic.twitter.com/hz4tPwJCWw — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) October 3, 2023 @TheGhettoGronk

Probably not a great idea to go to war with the Giants' longtime, loyal fan base ... especially when you're graded as the 68th-ranked tackle (out of 71), and one of the worst performers on a line that gave up double-digit sacks two days ago.

But, Neal was just getting started.

“Most critics really don’t understand the game of football to the level that we understand it in this building. So why would a lion concern himself with the opinion of a sheep? I’m just going to focus on Evan — and getting better. I honestly do not care what anybody has to say about Evan Neal, because they’re going to talk anyway," Neal said.

Don't worry, there's more.

Evan went on to say ... "I genuinely don’t care. Why should I? I’m in the National Football League. The person that’s commenting on my performance, what does he do? Flip hot dogs and hamburgers somewhere?”

The last-placed Giants are on the road the next two weeks ... and despite what Neal said about liking the boos, it's probably a blessing in disguise the Giants won't be back at MetLife until later this month.