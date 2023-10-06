Simone Biles Wins Sixth All-Around Title, Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast Ever

Simone Biles reminded everyone once again on Friday she's the G.O.A.T. of gymnastics ... 'cause she won her sixth all-around gold medal -- and became the most decorated gymnast EVER!!!

The 26-year-old made the history at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium ... after she scored 58.399 points on the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars.

Her sixth gold medal in the all-around event tied her with Japan's Kohei Uchimura for the most titles by man or woman ... but, perhaps more importantly, it gave her a combined 34 world and Olympic medals -- a number no one has ever reached.

After Biles logged the win ... she was caught on camera in shock.

"I was emotional because it was my first Worlds here 10 years ago, and then now my sixth one, so it is crazy," Biles said.

"But I swear, I do have something in my eye that's been bothering me for like four hours, and I cannot get it out. So while I was looking up there, it was like a combination of both."

SIMONE'S REACTION 😮



The moment Simone Biles won her 21st world championship medal and a record-tying sixth world all-around title. #Antwerp2023 pic.twitter.com/F56kiqi0jy — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) October 6, 2023 @NBCOlympics

The day is an amazing one for Biles ... especially considering how she needed a mental health break following her emotional run at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, couldn't have been prouder of her effort ... writing on his Instagram page, "Simply amazing. So happy for you baby."

Biles' win wasn't the only historic moment at Friday's event ... defending champ Rebeca Andrade and Shilese Jones placed second and third, marking the first time everyone at the world all-around podium was Black.