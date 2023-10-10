Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Bashful Baby Turned Into!

10/10/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 16
Instagram/Getty

Before this little guy -- hangin' with his pops at the pool -- turned into an MTV personality who's always up for a challenge, he was just working on his summer glow and growing up during the 80's in Boston, Massachusetts.

Making his first television appearance on "The Real World Paris" ... this blue-eyed dude has definitely gotten into some fist fights in front of millions, and you can definitely pick up on his Boston accent, especially when he's getting rowdy and ready to go head-to-head!

Need one more clue? Johnny Bananas might be able to help you out!

Can you guess who he is?

