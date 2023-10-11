This $60 Multi-Purpose Sharpener Edges Out Your Knife Blades

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

The Angle Pro sharpener (with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating!) comes with a blade gauge and three multi-sized tools that adapt to each of your knives. With our huge fall savings event, you can grab one for $59.97 or two for $99.97 through October 15!

Most sharpeners only work with one size blade, even though your knife drawer is filled with different sizes. That’s where the angle gauge comes in. Measure the exact angle of your knife, find the correct sized wheels, and pass your blade against them to straighten or sharpen. Stop when Michael Myers (or Gordon Ramsay!) would approve! Less frequently, you can also carve out a completely new edge.

Grab yourself one to revamp all the knives in your collection, or purchase the two-pack and check off a holiday gift for another dull-knife user in your life.

Maintain your fave knives with the Angle Pro Knife Sharpener with an Angle Gauge, now just $59.97 for one or $99.97 for a pack of two. This offer only lasts through October 15 at 11:59 PM PT and requires no coupon!