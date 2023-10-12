Russell Westbrook Fan Emotional After Sweet Moment W/ NBA Star

Play video content Instagram/@laclippers

Russell Westbrook nearly brought a fan to tears this week after the Clippers preseason win over the Jazz ... but it's not that you think!

The 34-year-old NBA star spotted what appeared to be a teen fan -- already wearing a blue Clips Westbrook jersey -- sitting a few rows above the court at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on Tuesday night.

And Russ, knowing the only thing better than one jersey, is two ... blessed the young man with the authentic, game-worn threads!

“I don’t take any people that support me for granted,” Russ told the media after the game.

The 8x All-Star went on to say ... “I just felt like he should have another jersey, so I gave him mine," Westbrook said, smiling.

It's cool to see Russ interact with his supporters ... especially as hard as some fans have been on him the last few years.