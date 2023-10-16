Floyd Mayweather Marches In Pro-Israel Rally In L.A., Condemns Hamas

Play video content @memachemk

Floyd Mayweather joined a pro-Israel march in Los Angeles on Sunday, walking shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of supporters ... the same day the legendary fighter sent his jet to Tel Aviv packed with supplies.

The "Solidarity March For Israel" went down yesterday in Century City, starting at the Orthodox Young Israel synagogue ... and ending at the Museum of Tolerance.

“I will continue to support Israel and its right to defend itself and its right to exist. I condemn the Hamas terrorists,” Mayweather told us

During the march, we're told Floyd spent time with fans ... taking photos, giving autographs, and hanging out during the half-mile walk.

You'd be hard-pressed to find a celebrity who has been more supportive of Israel and the Jewish community since last weekend's attacks.

Not only has Floyd spoken out on several occasions, but he also sent his plane with over 5,000 lbs. of goods to Israel on Sunday.