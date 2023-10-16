Muslim Boy Stabbed to Death By Landlord, Cops Call it Hate Crime

A Palestinian-American child was stabbed to death by his landlord -- this according to law enforcement, who says the boy's Muslim background was the motivation for the crime.

71-year-old Joseph M. Czuba has been charged with first-degree murder in the Chicago area after he allegedly knifed 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume over the weekend ... with cops saying the kid was stabbed upwards of 26 times at his apartment over the weekend.

Wadea's mother, Hanaan Shahin, was also stabbed a dozen times during the attack, per officials, but she survived her ordeal and is expected to live. For her injuries, Czuba is also being charged with attempted murder ... not to mention two counts of a hate crime and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The feds are involved in this case now ... as law enforcement has claimed that Czuba shouted "You Muslims must die" during the alleged killing. Officials believe Czuba did this as a direct result of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in the Middle East.

As far as how this happened ... cops say Czuba -- who apparently had no issues with these tenants in the past -- knocked on their door out of the blue, and when Hanaan opened it ... he allegedly pounced on her, attempting to choke her ... and went on to use his knife.

State officials have since said this was an isolated incident and that no credible threat of terror attacks beyond this has manifested in the community. The death of Wadea has spurred outcry nationally ... with President Biden condemning his killing in a statement.