First Photo Of American Mother & Daughter Hamas Hostages Safe

We're getting a first look at the American mother and daughter hostages just released by Hamas terrorists -- both looking alive and well -- escorted by members of Israel's armed forces.

Judith Raanan and her teenage daughter, Natalie, can be seen in a new photo shared by the Israel Defense Forces, while holding the hands of a man in a flak jacket.

As we reported, Judith and Natalie were visiting Israel from Chicago earlier this month to celebrate a family member's birthday and the Jewish holiday season when Hamas attacked.

Hamas said in a statement they released the mother and daughter for "humanitarian reasons" ... claiming it was done to prove to the world that "claims made by Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless."