U.S. Citizen Stranded in Israel with 3 Kids Amid Ongoing Hamas Attacks

Israel has U.S. citizens trapped within its borders, including a mother of 3 who is doing everything she can to keep her young children safe as the Hamas attacks continue.

Daniella joined us Monday on "TMZ Live" from Jerusalem, where she's been forced to stay put -- with her 9-year-old, 6-year-old, and 2-year-old.

She says she's one thousands of Americans who went to Israel to celebrate the Jewish holiday, Simchat Torah, but now airlines have canceled all flights out of the area as Hamas missiles continue to fly through the sky above them.

Daniella says her family is really on their own in Israel -- the U.S. Embassy is currently closed, and she's now frantically searching for other ways to get out of the country that don't involve taking a plane.

She also says she's repeatedly had to take her children into bomb shelters amid the attacks ... adding she's been struggling to explain to the little ones why their world has been turned upside down.