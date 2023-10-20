Italian Prime Minister Breaks Up with Partner Who Wanted a Threesome

Mused, 'Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?'

The Prime Minister of Italy is pretty clearly not into threesomes, because she just broke up with the father of her child after he apparently floated the idea to another woman.

PM Giorgia Meloni said she was dunzo with Andrea Giambruno, her partner of 10 years, writing on Instagram ... "I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra."

Giambruno was involved in numerous shenanigans, reportedly musing about having a "threesome, even a foursome."

He also reportedly asked a colleague of his, "Can I touch my balls while I talk to you?"

And, according to Italian media, he was caught on a hot mic asking a woman, not his partner, for sex.

He's made many outrageous comments, including a warning to women not to get drunk if they wanted to avoid rape. BTW ... the PM co-signed on that thought.

As for Meloni ... she said, "I will defend what we were, I will defend our friendship, and I will defend, at all costs, a seven-year-old girl who loves her mother and loves her father, as I was unable to love mine."