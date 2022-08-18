Finnish Prime Minister Called to Take Drug Test After Party Videos Leak
Finnish Prime Minister In Hot Water For Partying Hard On Camera ... Politicians Want Her Drug Tested, Make Results Public
8/18/2022 10:08 AM PT
Recently-leaked videos show Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin having the time of her life ... and now politicians are calling on her to take a drug test, claiming her wild behavior is a major red flag.
The clips show the 36-year-old PM partying with Finnish musicians, TV stars, and fellow politicians -- it was found on an unknown, private Instagram account.
Finnish Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä went after her when the video leaked ... calling on her to take a drug test -- and to put the results on display for all to see.
The Prime Minister addressed the blowup Thursday during a press conference, saying she was drinking, but never took drugs ... she's got no problem taking a test, but adds "I also think it's quite special that something like this is required."
She claims she knew she was being filmed, but had hoped the clips would remain private -- admitting it "feels bad" that it's out there now.
Marin, who's been called "the coolest Prime Minister in the world" by Bild, a publication company in Germany, has been in hot water before for having a good time.
She hung out at a nightclub last year after coming in close contact with someone that had COVID ... in her apology, she claimed she missed the text telling her to self-isolate.