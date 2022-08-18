Finnish Prime Minister Called to Take Drug Test After Party Videos Leak

Play video content

Recently-leaked videos show Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin having the time of her life ... and now politicians are calling on her to take a drug test, claiming her wild behavior is a major red flag.

The clips show the 36-year-old PM partying with Finnish musicians, TV stars, and fellow politicians -- it was found on an unknown, private Instagram account.

Finnish Member of Parliament Mikko Kärnä went after her when the video leaked ... calling on her to take a drug test -- and to put the results on display for all to see.

The Prime Minister addressed the blowup Thursday during a press conference, saying she was drinking, but never took drugs ... she's got no problem taking a test, but adds "I also think it's quite special that something like this is required."

She claims she knew she was being filmed, but had hoped the clips would remain private -- admitting it "feels bad" that it's out there now.

Marin, who's been called "the coolest Prime Minister in the world" by Bild, a publication company in Germany, has been in hot water before for having a good time.