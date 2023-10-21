Dee Snider Cool With Politicians Using Twisted Sister Anthem, But No QAnon Antics

Play video content TMZ.com

Dee Snider is cool with politicians on both sides using his band's anthem on the campaign trail ... but he's drawing a line when it comes to anyone spewing QAnon conspiracies.

We got the Twisted Sister frontman at LAX and our photog asked him where he stands on politicians playing "We're Not Gonna Take It" ... now that campaign season is about to heat up.

Dee says Republicans and Democrats have his blessing to play the song at rallies, appearances and in ads ... but says the same does not hold true for any candidates who go full QAnon.

ATTENTION QANON, MAGAT FASCISTS: Every time you sing "We're Not Gonna Take It" remember it was written by a cross-dressing, libtard, tree hugging half-Jew who HATES everything you stand for. It was you and people like you that inspired every angry word of that song! SO FUCK OFF! — Dee Snider🇺🇸🎤 (@deesnider) August 26, 2022 @deesnider

The issue with QAnon for Dee ... it's all a bunch of lies and BS, and he feels there's already enough of that in the world.

Dee's made his feelings on QAnon well-known on social media over the years ... and he's doubling down here.

We also asked Dee how he feels about the U.S. military using the song as a battle cry now that another war has erupted ... and he explains why the armed forces are more than welcome to rock out to Twisted Sister.