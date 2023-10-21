Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Dee Snider Cool With Politicians Using Twisted Sister Anthem, But No QAnon Antics

Dee Snider Politicians Can Use Twisted Anthem ... Just Don't Go Full QAnon!!!

10/21/2023 12:05 AM PT
BATTLE CRY OF THE PEOPLE
TMZ.com

Dee Snider is cool with politicians on both sides using his band's anthem on the campaign trail ... but he's drawing a line when it comes to anyone spewing QAnon conspiracies.

We got the Twisted Sister frontman at LAX and our photog asked him where he stands on politicians playing "We're Not Gonna Take It" ... now that campaign season is about to heat up.

Dee says Republicans and Democrats have his blessing to play the song at rallies, appearances and in ads ... but says the same does not hold true for any candidates who go full QAnon.

The issue with QAnon for Dee ... it's all a bunch of lies and BS, and he feels there's already enough of that in the world.

Dee's made his feelings on QAnon well-known on social media over the years ... and he's doubling down here.

Dee Snider's Rock Shots
Launch Gallery
Dee Snider's Rock Shots Launch Gallery
Getty

We also asked Dee how he feels about the U.S. military using the song as a battle cry now that another war has erupted ... and he explains why the armed forces are more than welcome to rock out to Twisted Sister.

Dee's even down with the Israel Defense Forces playing the anthem ... sharing his thoughts on what's happening in Gaza.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later