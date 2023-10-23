Commanders' Jonathan Allen Rants After Loss, 'I'm F***ing Tired Of This S***'

Play video content NBC 4

Jonathan Allen went off following yet another Commanders loss on Sunday ... and, warning, the language he used to express his displeasure with the defeat is very NSFW.

The Washington star unloaded to a gaggle of reporters just minutes after his team fell, 14-7, to the Giants at MetLife Stadium ... fuming as his team dropped to 3-4 on the year.

"They whooped our ass," the two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle said. "Plain and simple. Gotta be better."

Then, he let the F-bombs fly after a media member asked him if it gets frustrating.

"F*** yes it does," Allen said. "I'm f***ing tired of this s***. I’m f***ing tired of this bulls***. It’s been seven f***ing years of the same s***. I’m tired of this s***!"

Allen concluded his expletive-filled rant by saying his team needs to get its mind right moving forward and get ready for another NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles.