NFL Star Jonathan Allen Apologizes For Saying He Wants To Dine With Hitler

NFL star Jonathan Allen -- one of the best defenders in the league -- apologized Wednesday afternoon for saying he wanted to have dinner with Hitler ... calling the comment "dumb."

The Washington Commanders' defensive lineman tweeted early Wednesday morning that if he could choose any three people to dine with -- dead or alive -- one of them would be Hitler.

Jonathan Allen doesn’t know why Hitler did what he did pic.twitter.com/WCOhTD7R2x — Bim (@Bim_Binzer) February 9, 2022 @Bim_Binzer

In now-deleted tweets, Allen explained he'd pick Hitler as a guest because the football player said the German dictator was "a military genius."

"I love military tactics," said Allen, who added that his other two guests would be his grandfather and Michael Jackson, "but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did."

Allen was immediately hit with criticism following the comments ... and it didn't take long for the 27-year-old to issue a mea culpa.

Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said. I didn’t express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb! — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 9, 2022 @jonallen93_

"Early I tweeted something that probably hurt people and I apologize about what I said," Allen said on Twitter. "I didn't express properly what I was trying to say and I realize it was dumb!"

Allen also responded to a fan who said his comments were hurtful ... writing in a tweet to the person, "I'm sorry I offended you that definitely was not my attention, I was just answering a question."