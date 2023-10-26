State of Maine's Relaxed Gun Laws Are Talking Point After Horrific Mass Shooting

Maine is a state in the U.S. without a red flag law to take away firearms from those who show signs of being a threat to others -- a law that could have protected the 18 people killed and 13 injured in Wednesday's mass shooting.

U.S. Army Reservist Robert Card allegedly used an AR-15-style gun to kill 18 people in Lewiston, Maine. While a massive manhunt is underway to find him, many have pointed to the state's light gun laws as a major issue.

The state does have a yellow flag law -- the main difference is that, unlike a red flag law, it doesn't specifically empower family members to directly ask a judge to order the removal of someone's guns and block them from purchasing more.

In this case, only cops can issue a request.

It's also a permitless carry state and doesn't have a robust background check program ... and hasn't banned the purchase of assault-style weapons, like the one Card allegedly used at the bowling alley where a youth league was competing.

As we reported, authorities say Card is a trained firearms instructor with 2 decades of military experience -- and recently reported "hearing voices" and threatened to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME.

There are also reports he was committed to a mental institution this past summer and was released.