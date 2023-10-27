Chiefs' Justyn Ross Placed On Commissioner's Exempt List After Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross won't be seeing the field as a result of his recent arrest -- the NFL just placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Ross is facing domestic battery and criminal damage charges stemming from an altercation with a woman on Monday ... in which the alleged victim claimed he was "dragging her" and wrecking the residence.

The 23-year-old -- who was released on $2,500 bond -- pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It's a status that can only be handed down by Roger Goodell himself -- once a player gets put on the exempt list, they are not allowed to play in games or practice with their team ... but can still attend meetings and get any necessary medical treatment.

Despite the absence from competition, Ross will still get paid ... and will not count toward the active roster.

Patrick Mahomes addressed his teammate's arrest earlier this week ... saying, "We love Justyn. I don't know too many of the details as far as that goes. In this locker room, it's a brotherhood, so we just try to pick each other up as much as possible."