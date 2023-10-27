NFL Fans Think Josh Allen Used 'Taylor Swift' Audible During 'TNF' Game

Some NFL fans think Taylor Swift-mania made it all the way to Buffalo on Thursday night ... convinced quarterback Josh Allen used an audible featuring the pop star's name during the Bills vs. Bucs game.

The moment happened just minutes into the first quarter of the big "Thursday Night Football" contest at Orchard Park ... when Allen appeared to try to change a play at the line of scrimmage.

He pulled away from his center and screamed out a name repeatedly. Some heard "Taylor Swift!" -- and went crazy over it ... considering the recent impact she's had on the league thanks to her budding romance with Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

But, others aren't as convinced he actually uttered the "Love Story" singer's name ... instead, they think the signal caller screamed out, "J.R. Smith!"

The folks over at Amazon Prime Video certainly believe it was Swift ... they tweeted out a video of the call with the caption, "'TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT.' Josh Allen with a swift audible."

Allen used several more interesting audible calls throughout the night -- at points screaming out "LeBron James," "Jamal Adams" and "Bobby Wagner."