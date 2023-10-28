What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Sarah Michelle Gellar may have once played cruel, but you better come with 'Cool Intentions' when seeking out the minor changes in these two shots! If you're feeling stumped, just lean on your instincts. You've got this!

The actress recently threw on her leather jacket and sneaks and hit up Buena Park, Cali for Knott's Scary Farm's 50th anniversary, and Gellar stopped for a quick photo-op with one buff pumpkin in an array of autumn foliage. Have you come correct to be the slayer of these discreet differences?