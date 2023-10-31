Deion Sanders Calls Locker Room Burglary 'Travesty,' Calls On NCAA To Help

Play video content

Deion Sanders is livid that his Colorado players allegedly had a bunch of jewelry stolen from their lockers during Saturday's game against UCLA ... and now, he wants the NCAA to get involved.

Coach Prime ranted about the matter to reporters on Tuesday ... calling it a travesty that his student-athletes can't play a football game without worrying about their belongings getting jacked.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week," Sanders said. "I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that."

Sanders explained his team has always stressed the importance of financial responsibility to their players in light of Name, Image and Likeness deals ... but admitted his staff dropped the ball when it comes to insurance.

Even though a lot of -- if not all -- the players didn't have their valuables insured, Sanders expects the items taken from their Rose Bowl lockers to be replaced or reimbursed.

"This is the Rose Bowl -- they say 'The Granddaddy of Them All,' right? I'm sure Granddaddy has some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Coach Prime said the next step is for his players to give an itemized list of what was jacked during the game -- and he expects them to be truthful.

Also worth noting -- Sanders said it wasn't just the Buffaloes impacted by the alleged heist ... revealing there were items stolen from both teams' locker rooms.

"I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that."