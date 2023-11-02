Ramona Singer Claims She Wasn't Racist On 'RHONY'

Ramona Singer's insisting she is NOT racist, and says she has no ill will toward her former 'Real Housewives of New York' castmate Eboni K. Williams ... who says she nearly quit the show over Ramona's alleged behavior.

Sources close to Ramona tell TMZ ... she's upset she's embroiled in claims of bigotry and racism -- especially because the 'RHONY' production company investigated the allegations 2 years ago, and gave her the all-clear to continue working on various reality TV projects.

We're told she also believes the whole affair's been blown way out of proportion ... referring to this week's Vanity Fair report, which alleged Ramona used a racial slur in conversation with a Black crew member during season 13.

We should point out, multiple sources told us in 2021, Ramona was cleared following a third-party investigation because nothing was found to corroborate Eboni's claims.

Our sources are adamant Ramona never used a racial word during season 13 and she is not racist in any capacity.

The VF piece also featured an interview with Eboni, the show's first woman of color to become a full castmate in its 13-season run.

She claimed Singer had asked why "most" Black people didn't have fathers in their lives during a training call, ironically, centered on racial insensitivity.

Eboni claims Ramona said, "What if they don't have a father? Why can't I say that? Most of them don't." Mind you, she allegedly spoke those words to 2 racial justice representatives, a Bravo publicist and an NBCUniversal communications expert.

Despite the allegations, our sources say Ramona's insisting she always liked Eboni and wishes her nothing but the best.

She is also still friendly with Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley -- as well as all the other ladies featured on the show with her. However, due to fallout from the controversy, she hasn't seen them as often.

She's also been pulled from the upcoming BravoCon in Vegas, after digging a deeper hole for herself while talking to Page Six to refute the VF report allegations.