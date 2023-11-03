Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Rachel Leviss Wasn't Invited to BravoCon 2023

BravoCon 2023 Rachel Leviss Wasn't Invited ... Won't Show Up for Panel

11/3/2023 10:50 AM PT
BravoCon 2023 is in full swing, and soon -- the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" will hit the stage to talk shop ... but don't expect to see Rachel Leviss, 'cause she never got a reach-out.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ the beleaguered reality star -- who was at the center of Scandoval last season -- was not approached by Bravo brass to attend their convention in Vegas this weekend ... which seems to just further cement her future with the franchise.

raquel leviss tom sandoval

We're told not only was RL not invited ... but that she still isn't on speaking terms with any of the current cast members -- including her old flame, Tom Sandoval ... who is attending.

There's been a lot of speculation on Rachel's future involvement with 'Vanderpump' post-Scandoval -- but remember ... Rachel passed on returning for the current season -- which, BTW, is going to premiere in January ... something that was just announced in Sin City.

With no Rachel in the foreseeable future ... it's probably safe to assume that she's over it, 'cause it wouldn't make much sense for her to come back next season to address it all -- people will have almost certainly moved on by then, and the thunder will be long gone.

Her absence from BravoCon also appears to line up with how she's been operating since stepping away from cameras to deal with her mental health ... and from what we can tell, Rachel's turning the page to a new chapter in her life, one that's out of the spotlight.

Rachel's been laying low in Arizona for a while now ... whereas the other 'VP' folks have been very much doing their jobs in L.A. -- including Tom, who's been out and about a lot.

READY FOR THE WORST
Everybody Loves Tom

Speaking of him ... he actually dished on how he was feeling ahead of BravoCon this past week, and as you can imagine -- the dude's nervous to share the stage with Ariana Madix.

They're all due to get in front of a crowd any moment now -- we'll see if he was right.

