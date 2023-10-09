Tom Sandoval Dancing With Mystery Woman In Nashville Bar, Video Shows

Play video content TMZ.com

Here's Tom Sandoval putting the moves on a woman he took an interest in at a Tennessee bar ... dancing with her before leaving together.

TMZ obtained video of the "Vanderpump Rules" star hitting the dance floor with a mystery brunette ... and it looks like there were sparks.

Folks who were there tell us Tom was at Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row in Nashville, where Tom first approached the woman as she was dancing with her friends.

We're told the woman seemed hesitant at first, but then she started dancing with Tom ... and they started warming up to one another and things got wilder and wilder as they danced for about 30 minutes.

As you see in the video, it's a little awkward at first as they try and feel each other out ... with Tom trying to get her to twirl.

Sounds like they may have hit it off though ... because we're told Tom and the woman ended up leaving together. We don't know where they went.

The last time we saw Tom out was in early September when he was leaving a bar in West Hollywood with singer-songwriter Tii ... holding hands and interlocking fingers as they went back to his place.