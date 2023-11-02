Tom Sandoval Nervous To Share BravoCon Stage with Ariana Madix

Play video content Everybody Loves Tom

Tom Sandoval is only hours away from taking the stage with his ex Ariana Madix at BravoCon 2023 ... months after the fallout from his affair with costar Rachel Leviss dominated headlines.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star got candid about this weekend's upcoming Vegas convention -- already (rightfully) predicting a hostile reception from fans who would show their loyalty to #TeamAriana.

Speaking to his pal and costar Tom Schwartz on his ironically-named podcast "Everybody Loves Tom," he added that he was feeling nervous about the impending event.

Play video content 7/12/23 BACKGRID

The former couple's reunion will undoubtedly be awkward ... not just for the exes but for their Bravo costars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy, who'll join them onstage for their scheduled panel on Friday.

Tom's affair was one of the biggest celebrity controversies of the year ... dubbed #Scandoval by horrified 'VR' fans after TMZ first broke the story.

Play video content Bravo

Even Rachel -- who initially appeared to stand beside Tom during the repercussions -- has finally seen the light of day and walked away from him.