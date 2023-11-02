Tom Sandoval Nervous To Share BravoCon Stage with Ariana Madix
11/2/2023 2:40 PM PT
Tom Sandoval is only hours away from taking the stage with his ex Ariana Madix at BravoCon 2023 ... months after the fallout from his affair with costar Rachel Leviss dominated headlines.
The "Vanderpump Rules" star got candid about this weekend's upcoming Vegas convention -- already (rightfully) predicting a hostile reception from fans who would show their loyalty to #TeamAriana.
Speaking to his pal and costar Tom Schwartz on his ironically-named podcast "Everybody Loves Tom," he added that he was feeling nervous about the impending event.
The former couple's reunion will undoubtedly be awkward ... not just for the exes but for their Bravo costars Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney and James Kennedy, who'll join them onstage for their scheduled panel on Friday.
Tom's affair was one of the biggest celebrity controversies of the year ... dubbed #Scandoval by horrified 'VR' fans after TMZ first broke the story.
Even Rachel -- who initially appeared to stand beside Tom during the repercussions -- has finally seen the light of day and walked away from him.
She recently sold a necklace and some sweatshirts with connections to the Sandoval, and will not appear on the next season of the show ... stepping away to focus on her mental health.
As for Ariana ... after the shock of her then-bf cheating on her, she has been thriving with plenty of biz deals her way.