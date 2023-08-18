Rachel Leviss Poolside In Bikini As She Decides Against 'Vanderpump Rules' Return

Rachel Leviss is reemerging way outside the "Vanderpump Rules" orbit ... soaking up the Arizona sun in a bikini.

The 'VPR' star was poolside in Scottsdale Wednesday, the day before Lisa Vanderpump told us she was not coming back to the Bravo show for season 11 ... and looking absolutely unbothered.

Rachel lounged around in a daybed and took a dip in the water ... rocking a palm leaf bikini set and sunglasses.

It looks like Rachel has the entire pool area to herself, a much different situation than what she'd face on set of the popular reality show.

Rachel's been back in her home state since the 'VPR' reunion, where things got heated and emotional as a result of her role in the Scandoval.

She spent around 100 days in a mental health facility, and she surfaced earlier this month at a Massage Envy in Tucson.

