Lisa Vanderpump Says Rachel Leviss Is Not Returning, Seemed Like She Would

Lisa Vanderpump's making it official ... Rachel Leviss is not coming back for season 11 of "Vanderpump Rules," even though she initially indicated to the big boss she was interested in rejoining the cast.

We got Lisa Thursday as she was heading to TomTom in WeHo, and when we asked about Rachel remaining on the sidelines ... she said they tried to accommodate her.

Lisa tells us she talked to Rachel about doing a one-on-one on camera interview to focus on Rachel's growth and thoughts about being in a mental health facility during the Scandoval fallout.

Obviously, that didn't come to fruition, but Lisa says Rachel's team showed interest.

It's interesting ... Lisa says Rachel coming back to film with the rest of the cast probably would not have worked anyways, because most, if not all, of the cast doesn't believe anything that comes out of Rachel's mouth.

Case in point ... this week, Rachel claimed Tom Sandoval was offered a producer credit for season 11, but Lisa tells us that notion is "hilarious" and news to her as an executive producer and show creator.

A Bravo spokesperson also confirmed to us Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on season 11, and has absolutely no creative control over any 'VPR' editing.

Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were also at TomTom after LV broke the news Rachel's not coming back ... and they had 2 very different reactions.

