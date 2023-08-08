'Vanderpump' Star Rachel Leviss Surfaces at Arizona Massage Spa

Play video content TMZ.com

Rachel Leviss hasn't shown face for the next season of "Vanderpump Rules" -- and based on where she popped up Tuesday, that's not likely to change as filming continues.

The reality TV star -- who was at the center of last season's cheating scandal, aka 'Scandoval' -- surfaced at a Massage Envy in Tucson, AZ around noon -- where she was chatting with a front desk attendant, seemingly chatting about some services for herself.

In these images, obtained by TMZ, you can see she's not really trying to go incognito ... but we're told she was somewhat soft-spoken while interacting with the employee, and trying not to draw attention.

That's a tall order when you were the biggest thing on reality TV for several months.

We know Rachel has family there, so presumably she's staying with them right now ... on the heels of checking out of a mental health facility, where we're told she'd been for 100 days.

Considering RL was by herself for this outing, with no cameras around and no sign of any other 'Vanderpump' cast members ... this supports the growing sentiment Rachel's probably skipping out altogether on filming Season 11.

Production has been underway since June, and we're already into August ... with the rest of the cast ensconced in whatever storylines have cropped up at this point. As we reported -- several cast members are feeling like it's a no-go for Rachel, and that they won't see her.

That's definitely crappy for Bravo, which almost certainly wanted her to be in the mix to keep the drama going -- but there's no telling what this season is shaping up to be with her MIA.

In the meantime, Rachel's doing what's best for her.