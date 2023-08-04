Tom Sandoval Says He And Ariana Madix Avoid Eye Contact

Play video content BACKGRID

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are avoiding making any eye contact these days, according to him ... which is obviously a challenge considering they're still living together.

TS was leaving the Ziggy Hotel in West Hollywood Thursday night, and pressed on the rumors he and Ariana can barely stomach to look at each other anymore ... and the guy ain't denying it.

The photog brings up a good point -- how the hell is that possible when they're still living under the same roof? Tom's response is sure to drop a few jaws.

TMZ broke the story, Ariana's refusing to film any "Vanderpump Rules" scenes with Tom this season ... and the closest they've gotten to each other on-camera was at SUR last month when the whole cast arrived -- but the 2 made sure to avoid direct convo.

