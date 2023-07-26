Ariana Madix Throws Shade At Tom Sandoval During 'Love Island USA' Appearance

... You Better Know Your Partner, Trust Me!!!

Ariana Madix fired some shots at Tom Sandoval during her dream come true appearance on "Love Island USA" ... in a game all about knowing your partner's true colors.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star made her villa debut Tuesday night, hosting the "Mr. and Mrs." game for this season's islanders -- telling contestants she "can't wait to see who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another."

A great setup for a jab at Tom -- then saying "Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with." Ariana adds, "If they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later."

'VPR' fans remember "Love Island" was the topic of a pretty dramatic convo between Ariana and Tom just before their split. She was talking with him about spending quality time, and he responded, "I don't have time to watch 50 goddamn episodes of Love Island."