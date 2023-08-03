Tom Sandoval Allegedly Snuck Pictures Of Rachel Leviss Onto 'Special Forces' Set

Tom Sandoval smuggled some contraband into the production of "Special Forces," according to Nick Viall ... but it wasn't snacks or booze -- it allegedly was photos of Rachel Leviss.

The "Bachelor" alum spilled the tea on Thursday's episode of his podcast, "The Viall Files" ... saying Tom, his fellow cast member on the upcoming season of the competition series, brought pics of him and Rachel onto set -- which Nick says was against the rules.

Nick told his guest, Sai De Silva, that there were certain things they couldn't bring during the rigorous training process, adding he would've loved to have brought photos of his fiancée Natalie Joy, but he couldn't.

What's more bizarre, Nick claims Tom was showing the pics of him and Rachel around to the rest of the cast. Nick notes the "Vanderpump Rules" star seemed to really care about Rachel, for what it's worth.

TMZ broke the story about Tom and Rachel's affair in March, and we learned in June that he missed the beginning of filming for 'VPR's new season because he was shooting the FOX series in New Zealand.

In other words, folks on the show had plenty of time to know about his affair drama ... but Tom still showed off the pics like a badge of honor, according to Nick.