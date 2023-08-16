Lisa Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Staying Next to TomTom for Good

Lisa Vanderpump's iconic PUMP restaurant is parking next to TomTom for good ... TMZ has learned, and the decision is a huge relief for fans of the hotspot.

Lisa tells TMZ ... the Garden Bar at TomTom -- a spot directly next to LVP, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval's eatery -- didn't really have its own identity, despite the signage up front, so she and her hubby, Ken Todd, are making it PUMP's new home.

She says there will be a great dynamic between the WeHo restaurants -- PUMP offers more of a sit-down restaurant vibe, whereas TomTom is more bar food and drinks ... so it'll be nice to have both options at the same location.

We're told they're bringing over a lot of the food and cocktails from the OG restaurant, as well as the same chef and many of the servers. As for an opening date, Lisa tells us it won't be long at all -- they just need the chef to get familiar with the new kitchen.