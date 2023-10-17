Rachel Leviss Sells Tom Sandoval Lightning Bolt Necklace, TomTom Hoodies

Rachel Leviss is ridding herself of every memory of Tom Sandoval ... she just sold off a necklace and some sweatshirts with connections to the Scandoval.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" sold her lightning bolt necklace on eBay for $5,300 after an all-out bidding war erupted ... there were 131 offers for the piece of reality TV history.

Remember ... Rachel bought the 14K gold necklace to match one Tom wore on the show and it ended up being a clue to their infamous affair.

In her eBay listing, Rachel noted the jewelry was "symbolic of my devotion to another person who I allowed to have power over me. He no longer does."

Rachel also cut ties with a pair of hoodies from Tom's restaurant, TomTom ... they received 122 bids and sold for $9,500.

She says she wore one of the sweatshirts to BravoCon 2022 before we broke the story of her affair with Tom ... and she later gave the hoodie to Andy Cohen the night "everything blew up in my face."

