Dr. Phil Returning To TV With His Own New Cable Network, Primetime Show

Dr. Phil I'm Coming Back On My Own TV Network ... New Primetime Show!!!

11/6/2023 11:06 AM PT
Dr. Phil is going BIG in his return to TV ... he's launching his own cable network, and anchoring a new nightly show.

Phil is calling his new TV network "Merit Street Media" ... and his new talk show airing nightly at 8 PM ET is called "Dr. Phil Primetime."

Dr. Phil says the first episode will premiere Monday, Feb. 26 ... and it will follow the same format as his longtime daytime talk show, "Dr. Phil," only it's going to film in front of a live studio audience at a brand new studio in Texas.

Phil says his new cable network is "dedicated to bringing viewers essential news and entertainment" ... and he wants to talk to families about real problems because "American families and our core values are under attack."

Remember ... Dr. Phil's long-running talk show ended in May after 21 seasons on TV.

Now, Phil's coming back on a new network and in a new time slot, but some things will remain the same, he says ... "As always, the audience will dictate our content because they are our content."

Dr. Phil adds ... "I continue my pledge to help individuals, couples, and families have the tough conversations, face the hard realities, and get real answers for the most positive and effective outcome."

In other words, your favorite TV doc is coming back to a screen near you. Stay tuned for the details on cable providers, dates, etc. -- all that info is set to arrive in the coming weeks.

