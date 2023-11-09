Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Coffin Ray Creature Washes Ashore on Australian Beach, Seems Otherworldly

Blob Discovery ET Sighting in Australia ... Then Again, Maybe It's Just a fish!!!

11/9/2023 7:39 AM PT
fish
Facebook/Reef Dunn

It seemed like we finally had proof of life outside planet Earth when a bizarre-looking creature washed up on the Western shores of Australia ... but now we know what it is, and it's a real shock.

The blob has the appropriate name -- Coffin Ray -- aka a Numbfish.

fish
Facebook/Reef Dunn

Get this ... Mr. Ray produces a shock of more than 200 volts  ... it's 20 times more powerful than the device divers use to shock sharks into retreat mode.

fish
Facebook/Reef Dunn

One of the folks who had a bad experience with a Coffin Ray compared it to touching an electric fence.

Under The Sea
Launch Gallery
Under The Sea! Launch Gallery
Getty

Although Coffin Rays don't seem to like the U.S.A., divers say they've seen a bunch of them in the shallow waters of Australia, where they bury themselves in the sand.

Watch where you step, Aussies!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later