Coffin Ray Creature Washes Ashore on Australian Beach, Seems Otherworldly

Then Again, Maybe It's Just a fish!!!

It seemed like we finally had proof of life outside planet Earth when a bizarre-looking creature washed up on the Western shores of Australia ... but now we know what it is, and it's a real shock.

The blob has the appropriate name -- Coffin Ray -- aka a Numbfish.

Get this ... Mr. Ray produces a shock of more than 200 volts ... it's 20 times more powerful than the device divers use to shock sharks into retreat mode.

One of the folks who had a bad experience with a Coffin Ray compared it to touching an electric fence.

Although Coffin Rays don't seem to like the U.S.A., divers say they've seen a bunch of them in the shallow waters of Australia, where they bury themselves in the sand.