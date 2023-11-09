Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Wynonna Judd Seemingly Can't Stand on Her Own During CMA Performance, Fans Worried

Wynonna Judd Clings To Jelly Roll During CMA Awards Performance ... Fans Worried About Her

11/9/2023 6:10 AM PT
HOLDING ON
ABC

update

6:20 AM PT -- Wynonna Judd has clearly seen the criticism and worry from her fans, posting a video to address the performance -- she blames the whole thing on nerves, saying she wanted to be at her best for Jelly Roll. Wynonna says she was simply holding on for dear life ... and will be back on the road Thursday night for another show.

"I WAS NERVOUS"

Wynonna Judd clung to Jelly Roll during their performance Wednesday night at the Country Music Awards -- and now her fans are worried something is wrong with her.

The country music legend hit the stage with JR to sing a duet of Jelly's tune, "Need A Favor," at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville.

ABC

At one point, Wynonna walked over to Jelly and grabbed his arm, giving off the impression she needed help to stay on her feet. Whether Wynonna was experiencing a medical scare is still unclear.

But her fans took to social media and voiced their concerns after watching her seemingly unsteady performance. Wynonna also lost her iconic mother, Naomi, to suicide in 2022.

Getty

One fan wrote on X, "She could barely walk. She took baby steps."

Another one asked, "Am I the only one concerned for @Wynonna."

A third person observed, "Something is wrong with her. Hope she is ok. Wynonna Judd is holding on to Jelly Roll for dear life #CMAawards."

And a fourth seemed freaked out, "It was seriously bizarre. I wonder what’s going on? She barely moved once she got a death grip on him."

2023 CMA Awards -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery
Behind The Scenes Launch Gallery
Getty

In some good news from the show ... Jelly Roll took home the trophy for "Best New Artist."

Congrats, JR!!

Originally Published -- 6:10 AM PT

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later