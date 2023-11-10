Over 24 Racehorses Killed In Fire At NY Track, Man Arrested For Arson

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with arson and other felonies after allegedly intentionally setting fire to a New York horse barn, tragically killing over 24 thoroughbreds.

The New York State Police say they responded to a structure fire at the Tioga Downs Casino complex early Thursday morning in Nichols, NY ... about an hour or two south of Syracuse.

NYSP says the blaze was catastrophic, killing more than two dozen horses in a horrific manner ... also leaving one human, who tried to save the animals, injured in the blaze. There was also thousands of dollars worth of damage.

"Over two dozen racehorses died in the fire," NYSP said.

First thoughts go to the defenseless animals who rely on us that this never happens. @tiogadowns this morning what is "suspect" right now as to how it started. A total loss of both equine life and all that goes with it. pic.twitter.com/TAy43euAaX — Harness Horses Uncovered (@HRUncovered) November 9, 2023 @HRUncovered

"One person who entered the burning barn in an attempt to save horses suffered second-degree burns and was transported to Robert Packer Hospital for treatment."

The state police also sent condolences to "individuals and families that lost their beloved animals during this tragic incident."

The NYSP's ongoing investigation revealed the fire was set intentionally ... and identified Boyd H. Fenton as the suspect.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested and charged with third-degree arson, third-degree burglary, 2nd-degree assault, and criminal mischief in the second.

PETA released a statement about the devastating news ... and expects the courts to prosecute Fenton to the "fullest extent of the law."