Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Homer Simpson Will Continue to Choke Bart on 'Simpsons' Says James L. Brooks

'The Simpsons' Warning to Bart ... Homer's Gonna Still Choke You Out!!!

11/13/2023 7:12 AM PT
Alamy

Bart Simpson has not escaped cartoon discipline by choking at the hands of his papa ... despite Homer Simpson's words to the contrary.

It seemed Homer had turned a new leaf, but co-creator James L. Brooks told PEOPLE, nothin's gonna change ... Homer will continue to have a stranglehold on Bart.

Word spread quickly after an episode aired a few weeks back, where a new neighbor told Homer he had a firm handshake, to which Homer responded, "See Marge, strangling the boy has paid off!" But then he backtracked, saying, "Just kidding. I don't do that anymore."

It seemed the P.C. Police may have infiltrated the production, but Brooks has set the record straight, saying, "Don't think for a second we're changing anything."

Brooks revealed an illustration of Homer with his hands on Bart's neck, as the never-aging boy clutched his smartphone displaying a story that said, "Simpsons: No more strangling."

Getty

But Brooks was clear ... "Nothing's getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing." He'll continue to be strangled—[if] you want to use that awful term for it. He'll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way."

Matt Groening's Simpson Shots
Launch Gallery
Matt Groening's Simpson Shots Launch Gallery
Getty

There is some evidence the gag has been shelved for a time ... the last time Homer strangled his son on air was during Season 31, which aired in 2019 - 2020.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later