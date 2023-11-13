Marlon Wayans Reveals Eldest Child is Transgender, Now Goes by Kai

Play video content The Breakfast Club

Marlon Wayans says his eldest child is transgender, and now identifies as male with a different name ... changes Marlon says took some getting used to on his part.

The comedian made the revelation on "The Breakfast Club" ... telling the crew that his new comedy special, "Rainbow Child," was going to tackle this exact topic, in hopes of helping other parents who have trans kids.

Marlon explained last week that 23-year-old Amai goes by Kai now ... and MW calls him his son. You can tell it's still fairly new, because he accidentally mis-genders Kai while discussing him.

It's pretty eye-opening, but it's clear Marlon has embraced the change with open arms -- although, he admits it's been a learning process ... and took quite a bit of education, on his part, to come around to love and acceptance.

As he explains here, Marlon was in "complete denial" for a while -- but now says he has nothing but unconditional love for Kai. It's unclear when exactly the transition happened -- but Marlon's been photographed with Kai and his other son Shawn in recent years.