Jaguars' Zay Jones Arrested For Domestic Violence

Jacksonville Jaguars star wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested in Florida this week for domestic violence ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to jail records, the 28-year-old was taken into custody on Monday in the Jacksonville area at around 6 PM ... and booked on a domestic battery causing bodily harm charge.

The records show he's currently still behind bars -- awaiting a court hearing on the matter later Tuesday.

Further details surrounding his arrest were not made immediately available ... though the Jaguars said in a statement late Monday night they are aware of the arrest and "are in the midst of gathering information."

"We will have no further comment at this time," the team added.

Jones has played in three games for Jacksonville this season ... and has been one of quarterback Trevor Lawrence's favorite targets while on the field, piling up eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He has, however, had to sit out of six of his team's games this year due to a knee injury.