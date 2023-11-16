GQ's 'Men of the Year' List Populated by Women Sparks Backlash

GQ is doing its annual 'Men of the Year' back-patting this week -- but they're including a bunch of ladies in the celebration, and it's got some people -- mostly men -- bent out of shape.

The famous magazine is hosting two different events to celebrate their honorees -- on Wednesday, they threw a shindig out in London ... and come Thursday, they'll do the same thing here in the States. For both, it's a star-studded get-together ... guys and gals, in fact.

That's what's got some people's panties in a bunch on Twitter -- if you go fishing for the outrage, you'll find it ... with a good handful of folks asking why there's such a strong female presence in GQ's spotlight of their "men."

It's a fair argument, we suppose ... fact is, their list of honorees over across the pond was made up of a lot of women. Actually, more than half were ladies -- out of 20 people named for the UK event, only 10 of them were actually dudes ... and that's raised some eyebrows.

Some of the women recognized as "Men of the Year" nominees there included ... Jasmine Jobson, Mary Earps, Simone Rocha and Bianca Saunders, just to name a few. When they run it back on Thursday ... Kim Kardashian will undoubtedly be in attendance.

You see ... she's actually one of the famous women who graced their 'MOTY' cover this year, and even that decision has gotten some pushback. Y'know, seeing how it's a men's mag.

Of course, GQ has been including women in their 'Men of the Year' lineup for years now ... so the people who are extra pissy about it in 2023 seem to be looking for something to be mad about. There also seems to be some misogyny afoot ... and maybe transphobia too.