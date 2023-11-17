GQ's 2023 Men of the Year Party Was Crawling with Hot Female Celebrities

GQ's Men of the Year party is supposed to be a nod to the notable fellas in the industry -- but if you took a quick look at their shindig last night ... you'd swear it was ladies' night!

The men's magazine threw its annual bash Thursday night in L.A. -- marking the U.S. version of their MOTY Awards, following the UK get-together across the pond Wednesday -- and as you can imagine ... the place was crawling with beautiful famous faces.

Yes, there were guys there obviously ... including some of the honorees, like Jacob Elordi, James Marsden, Travis Scott, Dwyane Wade, Tom Ford, John Legend, MGK and more.

They all looked great, getting dressed up and throwing on their best blue steel -- but it was the women who truly stunned inside.

Some of the lovely gals who showed up and showed out included Kim K, Megan Fox, Megan Thee Stallion, Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Winnie Harlow, Chloe Bailey and Dua Lipa ... just to name a few.

Of course, no one is griping about having the ladies attend -- who wouldn't enjoy their company -- but there has been some side-eye this year over the fact that quite a few women are being mixed in as winners, etc.