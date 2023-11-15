Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Scott Opens Up About Astroworld Tragedy, 'It Was Devastating'

11/15/2023 6:47 AM PT
Getty

Travis Scott is opening up about the Astroworld Festival tragedy back in 2021, which left 10 dead and hundreds injured ... he says that "devastating" night is one he'll never forget.

The rapper broke down his thoughts about the horrific incident in an interview with GQ -- saying, "That moment for families, for the city, you know, it was devastating."

11/5/21
CONCERT CHAOS
TMZ.com

It's always on his mind, too ... saying, “I always think about it. Those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans ... You just feel for those people. And their families.”

Astroworld Victims
Astroworld Fest's Fallen Launch Gallery

He was asked if the tracks he made in the studio after the horrors in Houston, Texas reflected his thoughts about the tragic event ... he appears to think so, saying his music is always about dialing in on things that happen in his life.

Travis Scott Performing at Astroworld 2021
Travis Performing at Astroworld 2021 Launch Gallery
Getty

TS says getting back into music after Astroworld was "therapeutic" -- adding he was "able to channel some of the energy into production and sounds and finishing it.”

As you know, Travis dropped his album, Utopia, in July, marking the first album he released since his Astroworld tour ... and one of the tracks on it -- "My Eyes" -- dives deep into his perspective of the horrific event.

11/5/21
NAVIGATING THROUGH THE CROWD
TMZ.com

He says it represents "the things I deal with on a day-to-day basis and the fact of how it could be misunderstood and the struggles of life and all aspects of life. The constant weight that’s put on."

